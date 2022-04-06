McDavid’s OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks’ slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks are seven back. Bo Horvat, Brad Richardson and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko made 33 saves. Jack Eichel scored for Vegas, and Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots. It marked Vancouver’s first victory over the Golden Knights in regulation since they joined the NHL in 2017.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ville Husso made 28 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. The Blues have won three in a row and recorded points in six straight games with a 5-0-1 mark. Robert Thomas, Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis, which won all three games against Seattle this season. Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken. Chris Driedger made 32 saves. St. Louis outscored Seattle 11-2 in the three wins. Husso was in the net for all three victories and stopped 86 of 88 shots.
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson had four points and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3. Carlson had two goals and two assists. Ovechkin’s 43rd goal of the season was also his 1,400th career point. The Capitals snapped their skid at two games and handed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions a third consecutive defeat. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington. Tampa Bay got goals from Nikita Kucherov, Nick Paul and Ross Colton.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Stone got his first goal of the season and an assist in his 500th NHL game, and Elias Lindholm scored his 36th goal in the Calgary Flames’ 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Tyler Toffoli also scored and Johnny Gaudreau got his 96th point on a sharp assist for the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who have won two straight after their first three-game losing streak since January. Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks, who have lost 13 of 14 games since March 6. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was a scratch with a lower-body injury in the first game since he announced his decision to retire at the end of the season.
The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t been through struggles like this in many years. Three separate three-game losing streaks have left the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions with just six victories over the past month. It’s creating the kind of adversity Tampa Bay has not experienced since getting swept out of the first round in 2019. Only this time around players hope they can get back on track and use the lessons from a rare rough month to make another long run. Coach Jon Cooper knows only that he and his team will find out when the playoffs begin.
