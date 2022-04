AUGUSTA, Ga. — “Ladies and gentlemen,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said, “the 86th Masters is officially underway.”. It was Thursday morning in Augusta, Ga., and Gary Player had just hit his honorary opening tee shot. Then Jack Nicklaus hit his, and Tom Watson after that. (It appeared the latter’s went the farthest, by the way, judging by the sound off his driver.) The patrons cheered. Jose Maria Olazabel and J.J. Spaun were about 20 minutes away from their tee time, the first at this year’s Masters.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO