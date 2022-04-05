Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says team believes CBs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters will come back 'with a vengeance'

The Baltimore Ravens held their annual pre-draft press conference on Tuesday with executive vice president/general manager Eric DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh, and director of player personnel Joe Horitz. It’s a time where each can speak on the upcoming draft class and their thoughts, although things said at a pre-draft press conference for any team should likely be taken with a slight grain of salt.

When asked if he was concerned about the depth at cornerback, DeCosta said that the team always wants to have a strong secondary and have as many cornerbacks as possible. He also mentioned both Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, saying that he believes both will come back “with a vengeance”.

“Well I think we’re definitely concerned if you guys know us, you know we always want to have a strong secondary and have as many corners as possible. We’ve referred to those guys as race cars in the past and this year, you know we got decimated at that position across the board so we have outstanding players coming back, but again, until they come back it’s a question mark so we’re very excited that we feel like Marlon is going to come back with a vengeance. We think Marcus is going to come back with a vengeance.”

Both Humphrey and Peters missed significant time in 2021, as Humphrey tore his pectoral muscle in the second half of the season while Peters tore his ACL before the year began. The Ravens need to build depth behind those two stars, but are also good at pivoting during the draft and going for the best player available, and not for need. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the team take multiple cornerbacks in the draft and even sign a veteran as well, but DeCosta is clearly confident that both Humphrey and Peters will be difference makers in 2022.