ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says team believes CBs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters will come back 'with a vengeance'

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gH5UP_0f0ijNfP00

The Baltimore Ravens held their annual pre-draft press conference on Tuesday with executive vice president/general manager Eric DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh, and director of player personnel Joe Horitz. It’s a time where each can speak on the upcoming draft class and their thoughts, although things said at a pre-draft press conference for any team should likely be taken with a slight grain of salt.

When asked if he was concerned about the depth at cornerback, DeCosta said that the team always wants to have a strong secondary and have as many cornerbacks as possible. He also mentioned both Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, saying that he believes both will come back “with a vengeance”.

“Well I think we’re definitely concerned if you guys know us, you know we always want to have a strong secondary and have as many corners as possible. We’ve referred to those guys as race cars in the past and this year, you know we got decimated at that position across the board so we have outstanding players coming back, but again, until they come back it’s a question mark so we’re very excited that we feel like Marlon is going to come back with a vengeance. We think Marcus is going to come back with a vengeance.”

Both Humphrey and Peters missed significant time in 2021, as Humphrey tore his pectoral muscle in the second half of the season while Peters tore his ACL before the year began. The Ravens need to build depth behind those two stars, but are also good at pivoting during the draft and going for the best player available, and not for need. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the team take multiple cornerbacks in the draft and even sign a veteran as well, but DeCosta is clearly confident that both Humphrey and Peters will be difference makers in 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Larry Fitzgerald was asked to join the Buccaneers

Larry Fitzgerald was asked by Bruce Arians to join the Buccaneers for the playoffs after Chris Godwin tore his ACL last year, according to Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov of PFF on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Fitzgerald last played in 2020, but he has a history with Bruce Arians, having played for...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Bucs Sign Former Cowboys Veteran: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys lost another player from their 2021 roster on Wednesday, when safety Keanu Neal signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Neal played safety the first five seasons of his career. However, after signing with Dallas last year, his old head coach Dan Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, moved Neal to linebacker.
DALLAS, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
NESN

New Tom Brady Report Reveals Real Reason For QB’s (Brief) Retirement

Tom Brady was attempting to walk away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not the NFL, when he announced his (ultimately temporary) retirement in February, according to a new report from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Florio reported Thursday that Brady planned to become both a minority owner and the quarterback of...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Gm#American Football#Cbs
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu’s true feelings on signing with new NFL team

NFL free agent Tyrann Mathieu is looking for a new home, but he is staying patient and trusting the process as he considers his options. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mathieu is not rushing getting a deal done, which is probably why he left NOLA without a deal from the New Orleans Saints after his latest visit. However, the veteran NFL safety did say he wants to return to Louisiana and join the Saints even though they don’t have much need for him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals He Reached Out To Legendary Wide Receiver

In December 2021, former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about a potential comeback to the league. “Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Cardinals’ official website. It was a bummer for fans to hear as they hoped to see Fitz give it one last go.
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL mock draft: New York Giants select two Alabama players in first round

With the 2022 NFL draft just a few weeks away, the fog is beginning to clear and the scope of potential landing spots for the top prospects is beginning to narrow. Former Alabama players are regulars to the annual three-day event. Though former members of the Crimson Tide are known for taking over the first round, the upcoming 2022 draft will likely only feature two players from the 2021 roster.
NFL
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy