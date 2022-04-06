ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Booker scores 32, Suns eliminate Lakers from playoff race

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns won their franchise-record 63rd game of the season, beating a Lakers team minus LeBron James 121-110...

keyt.com

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
