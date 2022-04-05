ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens announce key dates for 2022 offseason workout schedule

The Baltimore Ravens have made many moves during free agency signing players to help bolster the team and also held a pre-draft press conference to weigh in on the team’s needs in this year’s draft. While that’s all exciting, team workouts are fast approaching.

On Monday, the Ravens announced key dates for 2022 offseason workouts, which will be key in getting players ready for the upcoming season by getting on the field, doing strength and conditioning work, as well as just being around teammates and coaches in the building.

Checkout the dates below:

  • Strength & Conditioning Program: April 18
  • Organized Team Activities: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10
  • Mandatory minicamp: June 14-16

The beginning of offseason workouts will start with activities limited to meetings, strength & conditioning and rehabilitation. The second-half of offseason workouts include individual and group on-field instruction at a walkthrough pace, according to the Ravens.

With the NFL Draft just over three weeks away, rookies will look to further show their skill sets through offseason workouts.

