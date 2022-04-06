ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Spurs cruise for 1st regular-season win in Denver since ’17

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help the San Antonio Spurs move closer to securing a spot in the...

NBC Sports

Warriors clinch homecourt advantage after Nuggets' loss to Spurs

Chase Center will not only host its first NBA playoff game, but it will prove the Warriors with an electric homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Tuesday that Golden State's number one goal was to secure homecourt advantage with at least one win in their final three games.
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
Basketball
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (knee) out again on Thursday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nnaji continues to deal with a knee injury and will not play against Memphis on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Nnaji is averaging...
Reuters

Pelicans down Kings, seal Western Conference play-in bid

CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points apiece Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a Western Conference play-in berth with a 123-109 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Hayes, with 12 rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez, with 12 points and 12 rebounds, put up double-doubles for the Pelicans...
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews continues historic season with game-winner in overtime

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews scored two more goals Thursday night, including one in overtime to beat the Dallas Stars, 4-3. Matthews, 24, set the Maple Leafs' single-season goal record in the second period with his 55th goal of the 2021-22 season. His overtime game-winner was his 56th goal of the year, which sets the record for the most ever by a player born in the United States.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
