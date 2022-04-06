Malone, Wilson sign with Montevallo

Decatur Heritage’s Alex Malone, left, and Elizabeth Wilson have signed to compete in track and field at the University of Montevallo after competing in high school for head coach Jason Marshall. [DECATUR HERITAGE/COURTESY PHOTO]

Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall was like a proud papa on Tuesday.

The leader of the school’s track and field program had two athletes sign to compete at the collegiate level.

Elizabeth Wilson and Alex Malone are joining the track and field program at the University of Montevallo.

“I’ve been coaching them since they joined our program in the seventh grade,” Marshall said. “I’ve worked with Elizabeth since she was in the third or fourth grade. To see them both get this opportunity is truly a blessing.”

Wilson is a two-time state champion in the high jump. Malone is one of the best long and triple jumpers in the state.

Both signees are three-sport athletes. Wilson played volleyball and basketball. Malone was a first-team All-State receiver in football and starred on the basketball team that advanced to the state championship game.

Marshall is probably better known as the school’s boys basketball coach. His teams have made three trips to the state tournament and won the Class 1A state championship in 2019.

Track and field is Marshall’s second sport. Under his leadership, the program is almost always a contender for a state championship. Several track and field athletes from Decatur Heritage have advanced to the next level.

Montevallo competes on the NCAA Division II level. Head coach Tommy Barksdale and Marshall are long-time friends.

“What Montevallo really likes about Elizabeth and Alex is that they were three-sport athletes in high school,” Marshall said. “They feel like that when they get in college and concentrate on just one sport that they will have the opportunity to really excel at a high level.”

As a freshman, Wilson set a new Class 1A state record in the high jump at the outdoor state championships with a jump of 5-03.50 feet. There was no outdoor meet her sophomore season due to COVID. Last spring she finished second at the state meet with a jump of 5-feet. In February, she won the state indoor championship with a jump of the same height of 5-feet.

Malone was second in the long jump last spring at the state outdoor meet with a distance of 21-07.75 He was third in the high jump (5-08.00) and third in the triple jump (41-06.00). In February at the indoor state meet, Malone was second in the long jump (21-07.75) and second in the triple jump (41-03.25).

Both Wilson and Malone make Decatur Heritage a major contender at the state outdoor next month.