The Vegas Golden Knights (39-29-4) were defeated by the Vancouver Cancucks (33-28-10), 5-1, on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel got Vegas on the board first with his 10th of the season. Later in the first, Bo Horvat and Brad Richardson scored a pair for the Canucks to give them the 2-1 advantage. Tanner Pearson and Elias Pettersson put the Canucks up 4-1 in the second frame. Pettersson netted another and Vancouver won it 5-1.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO