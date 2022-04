After being acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline, Marc-Andre Fleury has fit in quite well to say the least. Over the team's last 10 games, they are 9-0-1, and the goaltending duo of Fleury and Cam Talbot have given up a combined 16 goals. Fleury loves to have interesting designs for his gear, and his new attire was released on Tuesday during practice.

