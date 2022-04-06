200-year-old Trinity cemetery restored

TRINITY — Scott Owens has restored a 200-year-old cemetery that had disappeared from view, and the Morgan County Regional Landfill, the current property owner, provided a major assist.

Owens has identified 16 recorded burials at the site located about a mile behind the Alabama 20 landfill. He also retrieved eight headstones to return the cemetery to the condition he remembers it being in when he was a child.

“I was up here in the early 1990s and was rabbit hunting and I noticed (the cemetery) was gone,” Owens said. “That’s when I tried to get someone to listen, but it was too late. A lot of people then didn’t even know that the cemetery existed.”

Owens, 53, said a previous owner of the property removed the tombstones and buried them so the cemetery's existence would be hidden and he could sell the land.

Owens said landfill director Wanda Tyler has provided essential assistance in the restoration process.

“To finally have someone like (Tyler) to come in and say, ‘Yes, absolutely. Let’s see what (the cemetery) needs,’” Owens said. “I couldn’t have done it without her. I did all the paperwork, but she made sure the project happened.”

Tyler, who has been landfill director since October 2019, said Owens approached her in September about restoring the cemetery.

“I had heard from some landfill employees that there may be a cemetery out there,” Tyler said. “That’s where it started. So we partnered with Pugh Wright McAnally (engineering firm) to get the ground penetrating radar and we found a few of the sites and we mapped it off.”

Soon after, Tyler had a fence erected around the graveyard and said they are currently waiting for a historical marker to be installed. She said she had track hoes brought in to carry the headstones back to where the bodies are buried in the graveyard.

Tyler said the whole restoration project cost $9,000 and was funded by the landfill enterprise fund, and that the landfill will continue to maintain the cemetery.

“Last week, (Owens) placed the stones in the cemetery where he thought they should be placed,” Tyler said.

The ground penetrating radar, or GPR, was used to locate where the bodies are buried. A GPR uses a transmitter to send electromagnetic energy into the soil, emitting a pulse into the ground, and records the echoes from buried objects.

“The ground (penetrating) radar only detects ground that has been disturbed,” Owens said. “It’s not going to pick up skeletons or anything like that.”

Owens also used his own drone to replicate 70-year-old aerial maps so he could pinpoint the exact location of the cemetery.

The first people buried in the cemetery were cotton planter Samuel Lile and his wife Ann Harrison Lile. They moved to Trinity from Virginia in 1815 and both died in 1821.

“We have no markers for them, but we know they’re buried here,” Owens said of Samuel and Ann Lile.

Thomas Lile, Samuel’s son, was one of the original founders of the Old State Bank on Bank Street in 1833 and his son, John Allison Lile, helped start what are now the West Morgan schools. Both are buried at the cemetery and their tombstones are intact.

Owens said four of the Lile family’s slaves are buried with them in the cemetery.

The cemetery is situated on a hill under an old pin oak tree. Inscriptions are legible on some gravestones dating back to the 1860s.

John Allison of the Morgan County Archives said the restoration of the Lile cemetery is unique in the county.

“As far as (cemeteries) that have been completely wiped from the landscape, this is the first one that was restored like that,” Allison said.

Allison said there are at least 260 cemeteries in Morgan County and only 13 of them are part of the Alabama Historic Cemetery Register. State law prevents the "willful destruction" of cemeteries on the register. Owens said he is currently working to get the Lile Cemetery placed on the register.

“If anyone has a cemetery that they would like to preserve, they need to submit it to the Alabama (Historic) Cemetery Register,” Allison said.

Owens is still looking for one more gravestone that he read about in a Decatur Daily article from June 1981. The gravestone had been moved to Fourth Avenue Southeast and the article said the stone had originally been placed there to help elderly people mount their horses.

A Decatur resident had the stone removed in 1981 and Owens has been unable to locate it.

Some Lile descendants still inhabit Morgan County and are grateful that Owens has restored their family cemetery.

Lile Blythe, 73 of Decatur, said the first time she heard about the cemetery was in the 1950s while she and her mother and sister were visiting with relatives in Trinity.

“We would walk around on Trinity Mountain and (mother) would point over toward the direction of the landfill and tell us there was a cemetery over there,” Blythe said. “We never went over there, but she told us it was over there.”

John Allison Lile was Blythe’s great-great-grandfather, and Blythe said she looks forward to finally seeing his tombstone. She said she had no idea that Owens was restoring the cemetery until about six months ago.

“I found his page on Facebook, and I am just amazed at all the work (Owens) has put into restoring the cemetery,” Blythe said.

Owens is the administrator of a Facebook page called the History of Trinity, Alabama, where he frequently posts pictures, records and facts about the town’s history.

To celebrate the completion of Owens' restoration, Blythe said she plans to have a picnic at the cemetery and would like to invite as many Lile descendants as she can find.

“We don’t have a date set up for the picnic yet; right now it’s just an idea,” Blythe said. “The most exciting thing about the picnic is meeting other family members that I have not met yet.”