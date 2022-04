My family and I recently had the pleasure of seeing “Beauty and the Beast” at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan. This isn’t the first show we’ve seen by Music Theatre West and we’ve seen productions by all of the theatre companies in Cache Valley. It’s time that I finally say something publicly because I am just dumbfounded by the level of talent that we have here in Cache Valley and if you aren’t seeing these shows then you are missing out!

LOGAN, UT ・ 15 DAYS AGO