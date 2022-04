Collin Gillespie was named the Big 5 Player of the Year on Tuesday, as Villanova’s Final Four run aided the Wildcats on cleaning up in the postseason awards. Gillespie also was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was named the leading free-throw shooter at 90.5 percent. Jay Wright was named Coach of the Year, while redshirt sophomore forward Eric Dixon named the Most Improved Player.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO