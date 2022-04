STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State (18-12) cranked out 14 hits including six home runs by five different Bulldogs to defeat UT Martin (8-18) in seven innings by a score 13-2 in the midweek matchup on Tuesday (April 5) at Dudy Noble Field. MSU scored in six of the seven...

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO