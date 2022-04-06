Jersey Proud: Police host egg hunt at pre-school in Roselle Park

CARROLLTON (KMZU) – Crowder State Park is hosting an Easter egg hunt from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the month of April. The public is invited to hike the trails of the park to locate eggs for the chance to win a hiking stick from the parks souvenir collection. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water, wear sturdy shoes, and wear insect repellent as well as follow social-distancing guidelines.

CARROLLTON, MO ・ 24 DAYS AGO