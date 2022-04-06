ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern pool frogs return to the UK

The Guardian
 1 day ago
The frogs, which lay spawn in the early summer, were successfully reintroduced to ponds in Norfolk.

The northern pool frog, Pelophylax lessonae, is one of the rarest amphibians on Earth. The importance of the species to Britain was only realised in 1995 when it had already become extinct in this country. It is now thriving again thanks to a reintroduction programme.

With the only known populations in Estonia and Sweden, special permission was needed to bring frogs from Sweden to re-establish a colony. These have bred so successfully that stock from the first site is being used to create other breeding populations.

The greatest success came last year when the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Trust raised tadpoles in special tanks and released 542 of them into ponds at Thompson Common in Norfolk. To create the perfect habitat, natural ponds were cleared of excess vegetation and other species thrived as a result.

Unlike the common frog, Rana temporaria, which has already laid its spawn, the pool frog waits until the water warms up in May and June. The males make a lot of noise with special pouches on either side of the throat, and the spawn is laid in smaller clumps. After breeding, the frogs – which have a distinctive stripe down their backs – resume basking in the summer sun.

Reuters

In Peru, skull of 'marine monster' points to fearsome ancient predator

LIMA (Reuters) - Paleontologists have unearthed the skull of a ferocious marine predator, an ancient ancestor of modern-day whales, which once lived in a prehistoric ocean that covered part of what is now Peru, scientists announced on Thursday. The roughly 36-million-year-old well-preserved skull was dug up intact last year from...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Strange Deep-sea Creatures Found Inhabiting the Endurance Shipwreck

Ernest Shackleton's ship - Endurance - that sank almost 10,000 feet down in freezing waters of Antarctica in 1915 has been discovered. For some marine scientists, the more interesting part of the event is the deep-sea creatures that have occupied the ship. Huw Griffiths, a British Antarctic Survey marine biogeographer...
SCIENCE
Sand Hills Express

36-million-year-old fossil of “sea monster” found in desert

Paleontologists on Thursday unveiled the fossilized remains of an ancient whale that inhabited the seas 36 million years ago, found last year in a Peruvian desert. Scientists called the creature a “sea monster” that “surely did a lot of damage.”. “We have presented the new Peruvian basilosaurus,...
WILDLIFE
