Lane Michael Hala passed on Jan. 12, 2022. He was born in Marshalltown, IA, on Feb. 28, 1971, and grew up to become a lifelong learner. He was a kind and patient man who was a dedicated husband and father. His passions were computer programming, strategy gaming, math, hunting and gathering for his family, building things, creative problem solving and finding things no matter how obscure. He also enjoyed cooking, writing, teaching his young daughter higher math skills, travelling and finding sharks teeth at the beach with his wife and daughter. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

