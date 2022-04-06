ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

RUTH J. OHMART

By Editorials and columns
Alpena News
 1 day ago

Ruth J. Ohmart, 85, of Alpena passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at MediLodge of Alpena surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born Aug. 24, 1936, in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Steve and Ruth Jackson. She was raised in North...

SAINT CLAIR, MI

