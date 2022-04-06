RUTH J. OHMART

Ruth Elizabeth Nelson Green went home to rest in the arms of Jesus on March 12, 2022. Ruth’s trust in the Lord was the cornerstone of her life and her most fervent desire was for everyone she met to know the grace and mercy of God’s love. Though deeply saddened by her loss, Ruth’s family is rejoicing in the knowledge that Ruth has been healed and that her acceptance of Jesus as her Lord and Savior has been rewarded with eternal life in the presence of God.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 23 DAYS AGO