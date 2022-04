Bluebirds (Sialia sialis) are welcome spring and summertime birds that may well be offering us great viewing opportunities at nest box sites. Many folks have built and placed bluebird boxes in backyards or along open spaces in hopes of attracting bluebird pairs. If that happens, bluebirds who take up residential duties in a nest box will provide many hours of nature study to people with binoculars and/or spotting scopes. Hopefully you will be one of the lucky people to accomplish just that.

