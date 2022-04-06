Girls Varsity Lacrosse falls to Chaminade-Julienne 9 – 8

ROME — Under first-year head coach Kiel Adams, the Rome Free Academy boys lacrosse team will look to make some noise in a competitive Tri-Valley League this season. Adams is moving up from varsity assistant this season. The former RFA and Herkimer College player was previously an assistant at the college, where he was a member of the Generals’ 2003 NJCAA National Championship team. He went on to play for Division I Sacred Heart University where he was a conference first team all-star and team captain in 2006.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO