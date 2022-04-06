ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Girls Varsity Lacrosse falls to Chaminade-Julienne 9 – 8

By Admin
miamisburgathletics.com
 2 days ago

Alaina Wells had 4 goals, Alexis...

miamisburgathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

Patten nets seven, leads New Canaan girls lacrosse past Ludlowe

NEW CANAAN — It seems like nothing can slow down New Canaan’s Dillyn Patten. Not opposing defenses, brick wall goalies, or even the pressure that comes with playing for a girls lacrosse team ranked in the top 10 nationally. If anything Patten and the Rams seem to thrive...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Howard County Times

Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse weathers a delay, scores 10 unanswered goals in 10-2 victory over Howard

Down a man, Mt. Hebron senior defender Jack Kettering forced a turnover, scooped up the loose ground ball and sprinted upfield. Drawing a slide, the veteran fed midfielder Keegan Ryan who buried the shot past Logan Boone, erupting the Vikings’ sideline. That was Ryan’s second of three goals and the Vikings fifth unanswered tally since the second quarter. From there Mt. Hebron continued to roll, ultimately finishing with 10 unanswered goals in the 10-2 victory over Howard.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Westerly Sun

Boys lacrosse: Morrone's seven goals lead Westerly to victory

BRISTOL — Jack Morrone scored seven goals and Westerly High defeated Mt. Hope, 13-8, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Thursday. Westerly led 8-4 at the half and 11-6 after three quarters. Andrew Pietraszka scored three times and had two assists for the Bulldogs. Lance Williams contributed two...
WESTERLY, RI
High Point Enterprise

HPU crushes Winthrop in women’s lacrosse

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Mena Loescher scored nine goals and Abby Hormes added seven as visiting High Point University smashed Winthrop 23-2 in Big South women’s lacrosse on Eagle Field. Winthrop scored first and the Panthers tallied the next 10. Winthrop broke the string but didn’t score again...
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Romesentinel.com

Adams takes over helm of RFA boys lacrosse team

ROME — Under first-year head coach Kiel Adams, the Rome Free Academy boys lacrosse team will look to make some noise in a competitive Tri-Valley League this season. Adams is moving up from varsity assistant this season. The former RFA and Herkimer College player was previously an assistant at the college, where he was a member of the Generals’ 2003 NJCAA National Championship team. He went on to play for Division I Sacred Heart University where he was a conference first team all-star and team captain in 2006.
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy