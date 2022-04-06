Debra Gravier

ALBANY, Ga. (TND) — It almost didn't happen, but a military husband was able to give his wife a heartfelt reunion at the school where she teaches in Albany, Georgia. It was immediately like a feeling of joy and pure bliss because we've been waiting on this moment," Mrs. Brown said.
Baby Beau Samuel White left this world too soon on Friday, March 25, 2022, after only one day with his family. He was born March 25, 2022, in his home while surrounded by so much love. Beau was a very strong baby who regularly reminded his mother of his strength...
Comments / 0