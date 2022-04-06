ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bye Bye Birdie star Bobby Rydell dies aged 79

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRydell was among a wave of wholesome teen idols who emerged after Elvis Presley and before the rise of The Beatles. Bobby Rydell, a pompadoured heartthrob of early rock and roll who was a star of radio, television and the movie musical Bye Bye Birdie, has died aged 79....

www.shropshirestar.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

Back in February, Willie Nelson announced he’d be releasing a new album, A Beautiful Time, on his 89th birthday. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” and “Energy Follows Thought.” Today, he’s back with another.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'American Horror Story' Star Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell

It has been an exciting few years for Billie Lourd. The actress shared with fans in September 2020 that she was going to be a mother, and now the latest development in her personal life is that she has finally tied the knot!. Article continues below advertisement. The American Horror...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

OVO's Smiley Adds 6 New Songs On "Buy Or Bye 2 (Deluxe)"

Smiley had the summer on lock with the release of "Over The Top" ft. Drake. Buy Or Bye 2 cemented the OVO signee into the forefront of Toronto's rap scene, along with artists like Pressa, who've gained international success in the past year. The rapper unveiled the deluxe edition to the project this morning, boasting the previously released single, "Bill." B.O.B 2 (Deluxe) adds another six songs to the 15-song tracklist on the original. His syrupy flow takes center stage over spacey production with one sole feature coming from Detroit's 42 Dugg who appears on "Grammy."
MUSIC
NME

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser shares first new original song in 13 years, ‘Golden Air’

Former Cocteau Twins vocalist Elizabeth Fraser has shared her first new song in some 13 years with ‘Golden Air’. It’s the debut single from Fraser’s new project Sun’s Signature, which features her along with her partner, former Spiritualized and Echo and the Bunnymen drummer Damon Reece. ‘Golden Air’ will feature on Sun’s Signature’s forthcoming self-titled EP, which is set to arrive on June 18 via Partisan for Record Store Day.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Father John Misty Chloë And The Next 20th Century

God’s Favorite Customer felt like the end of the story Josh Tillman had been telling as Father John Misty. He’d undergone a hallucinogenic rebirth and introduced listeners to his new persona on 2012’s Fear Fun; he’d shown us that acerbic skeptic flailing through romantic convulsions and succumbing to domestic bliss on 2015’s I Love You, Honeybear; he’d presented the sprawling decline of human civilization on 2017’s Pure Comedy; and, finally, he’d faced down the personal reckonings of 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. In six years, Josh Tillman released four of the most celebrated and divisive albums in the loosely defined “indie sphere.” Along the way, he also became a love-him-or-hate-him character — nimbly dancing around interviews and press narratives until he’d taken it about as far as it could go and then, in yet another about-face in a career full of them, going totally silent and letting the music of his fourth album speak for itself. It made the end destinations of God’s Favorite Customer, a life imploding and a man reassembling the pieces, all the more resounding.
MUSIC

