ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Millsboro Man Facing Multiple Drug and Weapons Charges

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MILLSBORO, DE – A 20-year-old Millsboro man is facing drug and weapons charges after...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
Cape Gazette

Head of drug ring sought

Delaware State Police are searching for the leader of a Sussex County drug-trafficking organization and six others connected with the ring. Dubbed Operation Dawg House by police, a multi-state enforcement operation began in 2020 and resulted in the largest seizure of pre-packaged heroin in Delaware history. The main seizure was 2,500 logs of heroin with a street value of about $1.6 million. Police also seized three vehicles, three firearms, $65,000 in cash, and more than a pound of marijuana.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Millsboro, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Millsboro, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Firearms#32 Caliber#The Delaware State Police#Pontiac#Dsp#Parker Circle#U S Revolver Company
Daily Voice

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced. Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Brison was running...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WSAZ

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Scioto County netted nearly $24,000 worth of cocaine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers say the incident happened March 12 on state Route 823 when the driver was pulled over for...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

84K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy