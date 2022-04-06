Mavis Nelson, 94

Memorial services for Elizabeth “Liz” Olson, 54, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at New Hope Christian Church, Marshalltown, IA. Pastor Kerry Jech officiated the service with special music presented by pianist Jamie Willett. Recorded songs of “The Dance” and “This One’s For You” were played at the service.
Funeral services for Rhoda Bender, 93, were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, Marshalltown, IA. Rev. Bryan Kunz officiated the service with special music provided by organist Wynona Anderson, Marsha Bristley on the piano and vocalist Valerie King. Interment was in the...
Franklin Earl Polley, 97, of Marshalltown, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at Grandview Heights Rehab & Healthcare in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi – St. Henry Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Entombment will follow at Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum in Marshalltown. Visitation will be before the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time. A memorial video will be shown in the church during this time. If you are unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed on the Anderson Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be directed to Marshall County Conservation Board honoring Frank’s memory.
Funeral services for Russell H. Watt M.D., 93, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Homes, Marshalltown, IA. Rev. Dan Vellinga, First Congregational Church, Marshalltown, IA, officiated the service with special music provided by pianist Jan Randall. Speakers for the service were Dr. James Davison, Dr. David Winter and Matt Schryver.
Private graveside services for Verna Shaver, 96, of Marshalltown, formerly of State Center, were held Monday, April 4, 2022, at Hillside Cemetery with Pastor Melissa Waterman officiating. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Verna and her family.
Christopher “Chris” Morrison, 55, of Newton, formerly of Tama, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 28, 2022. A Celebration of Life for Chris is planned for Sunday, April 10 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Chris and his family.
Funeral services for Darla Montgomery, 59, of Marshalltown, were held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Journey Church in Marshalltown, with Pastor Dillon Johnson officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Ava Jongma, Axton Jongma, Derrius Smith, Rylan Smith and Greg Montgomergy. Groups in attendance included friends from Journey Church and Hy-Vee employees.
Dani V. Davis, 72, of Marshalltown, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home. To honor her and her family’s wishes, cremation rites will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 23rd from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in Dani’s memory. For further information or to send Dani’s family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
Irene Alvestad passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022, at the age of 95 years. Funeral services will be Saturday April 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Story City. Burial will follow in the Roland Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Celebrating the Life of Lynell Henson, 77, of Waite Park, MN, will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Lynell passed away peacefully at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown, IA, with her son Mark holding her hand on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Cemetery, Little Falls. Reverend Timothy Routh will officiate.
“No beauty shines brighter than that of a good heart.” -Shanina Shaik. There just wasn’t a heart more beautiful than Kirsten’s. Incredibly kind and funny. She was full of joy and light. Those of us who were lucky enough to know her well were blessed to have...
Services for Loren C. Vogt, 88, of Marshalltown, formerly of Van Cleve, Iowa, were held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Bryan Kuntz officiating. He was laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Pallbearers were Christopher Ritland, Timothy Ritland, Jerry Hales, Mark Vogt, John...
Services for Mary Ann Hall, 85, of Marshalltown, were held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with Arthur Hill officiating. She was laid to rest at Dobson Cemetery. Pallbearers were Colin Hall, Hannah Overstake, Connor Overstake, Walker Steward, Payton Steward, Caden Steward and Haven Steward.
Lane Michael Hala passed on Jan. 12, 2022. He was born in Marshalltown, IA, on Feb. 28, 1971, and grew up to become a lifelong learner. He was a kind and patient man who was a dedicated husband and father. His passions were computer programming, strategy gaming, math, hunting and gathering for his family, building things, creative problem solving and finding things no matter how obscure. He also enjoyed cooking, writing, teaching his young daughter higher math skills, travelling and finding sharks teeth at the beach with his wife and daughter. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Paulette Arlene (Detrick) Gretter, 73, died on March 29, 2022, at MercyOne Hospice Care in Johnston. A private family Celebration of Life will be held June 5, 2022, in Des Moines. Paulette was born February 11, 1949, in Marshalltown to Vernice (Shrader) and Frank Detrick. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic...
Funeral Mass for Larry Honeck, 83, of State Center, was held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in State Center with Father Rick Dagit officiating. Honorary pallbearers included Annie Kemmerer, Connor Kemmerer, Robyn Hackett, Nelle Kemmerer, Vincent Clawson, Brynn Kemmerer, Olivia Allen, Hadlee Hackett, Madeleine Allen, Harper Hackett, Jacoby Honeck and Huxton Hackett.
