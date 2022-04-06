Montclair Police Warn Residents of “Cat” Thieves

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.

BRONX, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO