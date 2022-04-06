ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

60-Year-Old Beaten with Brick in Manhattan

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman steals cash from 79-year-old inside Queens restaurant, police say

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman stole cash from a man inside a restaurant in Queens Monday, according to police. Around 10:51 a.m., a woman asked the 79-year-old victim inside a restaurant along Junction Boulevard near 37th Street if he had any change to spare, authorities said. When the man took out his wallet […]
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

84K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy