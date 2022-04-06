ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

McConnell, Comer introduces bill to secure funding for Land Between the Lakes

Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago

Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative James Comer introduced a bill Tuesday that would secure at least $8 million dollars in federal funding each fiscal year for the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

A release from McConnell’s office states the legislation from the two Republicans also revamps the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board to reduce its size and put “more control over the board at the local level rather than with the states or Washington, D.C.” According to the charter for the advisory board, six of the 17 members of the board are appointed by local judge-executives, while the others are appointed by state elected officials and state and federal agencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46y8XG_0f0iaX4O00
The sunset over Hillman Ferry Campground at Land Between the Lakes, overlooking Kentucky Lake. (Photo by Doug Phelps | Public domain)

“From increasing funding, to providing better oversight, to properly safeguarding the area’s heritage and natural resources, this legislation takes the best ideas from community stakeholders and will preserve LBL’s future. I look forward to leading it to passage in the United States Senate,” McConnell said in a statement.

Local judge-executives for Lyon and Trigg counties also praised the legislation as a way to give local residents more of “a seat at the table” regarding the recreation area’s future.

“Real people are about to start making decisions on the future of LBL and I couldn’t be more excited about the potential they’re going to realize there,” said Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White. “This change in legislation will be the single most important piece of work we have accomplished at LBL regarding proper funding in years. It is a game-changer.”

The bill also encourages the U.S. Forest Service to enter into an agreement with local governments clarifying jurisdictional issues over concerns about local law enforcement not having the capacity to patrol the recreation area.

Comments / 0

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

