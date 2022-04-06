ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3 freeway shootings in 24 hours leave LA drivers rattled

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LatH1_0f0iaWBf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6ZKV_0f0iaWBf00
LA drivers rattled after 3 freeway shootings in 24 hours 01:47

In the past 24 hours, there have been three shootings on Los Angeles freeways, and at least this point, authorities said they do not believe the shootings are connected in any way.

"All three of them seem to be independent. They do not seem to be related whatsoever," Officer Marco Lizarraga, with the California Highway Patrol, said Tuesday night

The most recent and third shooting went down right after 5:30 p.m. on the 710 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway in Paramount .

Sky9 was over the scene as paramedics appeared to load one adult and a child in an ambulance, the windows of their grey Mazda shot out. It's unclear if both or either of them was hit. Also in the car were two women who looked to be unharmed.

The alleged gunman in Tuesday evening's shooting, according to witnesses, was in a grey or green SUV and took off before first responders descended on the freeway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQg0J_0f0iaWBf00
The location of each of Tuesday's freeway shootings. CBSLA

That shooting happened just about six miles from another shooting, also on the 710 North in Cudahy, shortly after midnight. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a driver was shot and killed when someone in a black sedan opened fire.

With bullet holes visible on the car and in the windows, the victim managed to pullover and call 911, though they later died at the hospital.

The shooting suspect in the Cudahy shooting was last seen exiting at Florence Avenue.

Then, shortly after morning rush hour, at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers are unsure if road rage was behind a car-to-car shooting along the 91 Freeway in Carson .

CHP said said the shooter, again in a black sedan, fired into a black Kia with two people inside. The vehicle's passenger, a 37-year-old Torrance woman, is in the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

"I have a son, a 2-year-old. So, it's pretty scary if its road rage," commuter Guadalupe Diaz told CBSLA after the second shooting.

Officer Lizarraga encouraged drivers to get off the freeway if they experience trouble with another driver and continue your commute in another way.

Investigators also added that they are looking for any and all security or dash-cam video that could help them find the suspects behind the shootings.

Comments / 14

Moveon
1d ago

LA, is now the New Mexican border town. They’ll be hanging heads from the bridges soon.

Reply(2)
10
Jay
1d ago

Random shootings brought to you and paid for by the democrat party

Reply
9
satoco1
1d ago

welcome to southern California, the scum blue state ,thank God I moved out long time ago

Reply(2)
5
Related
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Cudahy, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Paramount#Sky9#Cbsla
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27

A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 7:52 p.m., police received 911 calls regarding the incident at 3055 N. Golden Avenue. The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Colton, was found on the ground suffering from several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy