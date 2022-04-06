ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, MO

Stone County Election Unofficial Results

By Jason Wert
bransontrilakesnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing results of contested...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
KOLR10 News

Proposition P passes in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A question known as Proposition P on the ballot in Stone County passed, meaning voters approved an additional sales tax to benefit area law enforcement. According to the Stone County clerk, Denise Dickens, a half-cent sales tax was approved back in 1990s, but Proposition P brings a quarter of a cent […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stone County, MO
Government
City
Austin Township, MO
County
Stone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Elections
City
Galena, MO
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KATC News

March 26 Election Day Results

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day March 26, 2022. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Six parishes in the area (Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion) cast their votes today on a number of races and propositions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Austin
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Primary Election Candidates

(Atlantic) The final list of candidates for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election in Cass County has been released. The deadline to file was 5:00 p.m. today (Friday). Vanessa E Strazdas (Republican) – County Attorney. Wendy Richter (Republican)- District 3 Supervisor. John Hartkopf (Republican) – District 3 Supervisor.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Moon to lose Stone and Taney counties from district

State Senator Mike Moon would no longer represent the Branson area following the 2022 elections under new proposed maps for State Senate districts. The Missouri Judicial Redistricting Commission has filed their State Senate Redistricting Map, which will take effect for the November election, and it will carry significant impact for Stone and Taney counties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Trustee#Shell#Knob#Crane R Iii School Board#Tamey Bowling#Reeds Spring#Coney Island Trustee Vote
WDSU

Kenner municipal election results

KENNER, La. — Kenner residents have elected a new mayor and police chief. According to the campaign managers for Keith Conley and Michael Glaser, the pair have secured enough votes to win their prospective positions. Conley's camp says he will be the new Kenner police chief, filling Glaser's vacancy,...
KENNER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy