ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jury convicts Mississippi doctor of fraud; he sent patients to hospice who didn’t need it

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl86h_0f0iYsPH00

A federal jury has convicted a Mississippi doctor of referring and certifying patients to hospice care who were not terminally ill and didn’t know what sort of treatment they would be getting.

Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, was found guilty on Monday of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said in a news release Tuesday.

“In almost all cases, the patients had no idea they were being placed on hospice,” the news release said. It said patients testified that he didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.

Judge Debra M. Brown has scheduled sentencing for July 27, online court records show. He was convicted on one conspiracy count and seven of health care fraud. Each count carries up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Court documents and evidence show Nelson served as medical director for as many as 14 hospice providers from 2009 to 2014, receiving about $442,000 from them. Medicare paid the hospice owners more than $15 million based on Nelson’s patient referrals and certifications, prosecutors said.

They said co-defendants Charline Brandon, Wendell Brandon and Annette Lofton have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Authorities said hospice employees routinely brought prospective patients to Nelson’s office and the doctor would then refer them to hospice, claiming to be their primary or attending physician.

He also certified patients as terminally ill when they were not, and he “robosigned” numerous medical records, allowing hospice owners to bill Medicare and Medicaid for services that were not medically necessary.

“This type of fraud drives up medical costs for those who truly need care and jeopardizes our entire health care system.” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work with all federal, state and local partners to do everything in our power to eradicate it.”

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130U8k_0f0iYsPH00

Which industries get the most (and least) time off?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUY4_0f0iYsPH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Znlo6_0f0iYsPH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gytU_0f0iYsPH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLABS_0f0iYsPH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6db1_0f0iYsPH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEnMx_0f0iYsPH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfozG_0f0iYsPH00

Comments / 7

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

12 physicians sentenced in $250M billing fraud scheme

Twelve physicians in Michigan and Ohio were among 16 defendants sentenced to prison for a healthcare fraud scheme that involved submitting $250 million in false billings to insurers, the Justice Department said March 9. Prosecutors said the physicians refused to prescribe opioids to patients with back pain unless they received...
MICHIGAN STATE
WJTV 12

Tupelo couple sues north Mississippi hospital for alleged balance billing

TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000.  Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
TUPELO, MS
Washington Post

A dentist broke his patients’ teeth on purpose so he could fix them. Prosecutors say he made millions.

Scott Charmoli’s patients’ teeth were just fine, but fine wasn’t making him enough money. So the dentist in Jackson, Wis., drilled into and broke his patients’ teeth in order to charge them for fixing the damage he’d caused, according to federal prosecutors. By doing so, Charmoli went from pulling in $1.4 million and affixing 434 crowns in 2014 to raking in $2.5 million and performing more than 1,000 crown procedures a year later.
JACKSON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Cleveland, MS
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Health System#Health Care Fraud#Medicare
bloomberglaw.com

Opioid Pill Peddling Case Threatens Future of Pain Treatment

Doctors fear prescribing drugs for patients in legitimate need. Doctors are increasingly reluctant to prescribe opioids for pain treatment amid soaring addiction rates and fear of liability as two physicians face allegations of pill peddling in a case before the Supreme Court, policy experts say. Xiulu Ruan and Shakeel Kahn...
LAW
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Wisconsin dentist could get decades in prison for breaking his patients' teeth by drilling holes in them so that he could charge for fixing the damage – and pocket MILLIONS from the procedures

A Wisconsin dentist could face decades in prison after he intentionally broke and drilled holes in patients' teeth so he could charge them for repairs, allowing him to take home millions from procedures. Scott Charmoli, 61, of Grafton, has been convicted of five counts of health care fraud and two...
POLITICS
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
Miami Herald

50 tons of cheese, 5,000 gallons of mayo: Texas women sentenced in food stamp fraud

In a case involving nearly 50 tons of illegally obtained cheese and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise, two Texas women have been sentenced to prison. Authorities say Ana Rioja and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, both of Brownsville, partnered with their co-conspirators to exchange Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for food or cash at Border Meats, Rioja’s local market, for five years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy