ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FedEx Logistics opens global headquarters in Memphis

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaJA5_0f0iX3sc00
1 of 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Shipping giant FedEx Corp.’s logistics subsidiary has opened a new global headquarters in the building that once held the Gibson guitar factory in an entertainment district in downtown Memphis, Tennessee.

FedEx Logistics held an event Tuesday to mark the opening of its offices located just steps from historic Beale Street and the FedExForum sports and concert venue in Memphis, a news release said.

The new headquarters was announced in February 2019. FedEx Logistics said it has planned for more than 600 people to work there.

Once a fixture in the Beale Street entertainment area, Gibson said in December 2018 that it was moving production to Nashville. FedEx Logistics said it invested more than $50 million to renovate the building.

“Great cities have great buildings,” said Udo Lange, president & CEO of FedEx Logistics. “From this magnificent facility, our employees will collaborate, innovate, and serve our global customers.”

FedEx Corp. is based in Memphis, with operations at Memphis International Airport. It is the city’s largest private employer, with about 30,000 workers.

A subsidiary of FedEx Corp., FedEx Logistics provides air and ocean cargo, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage and other services to customers.

When plans for the new headquarters were announced, Memphis and Shelby County officials said they hoped suppliers and other companies follow FedEx Logistics and bring offices and young urban professional workers to downtown Memphis.

FedEx Logistics received tax breaks and other incentives for the headquarters. The state of Tennessee provided a $10 million grant, The Commercial Appeal reported.

“This investment represents one of their latest and boldest commitments to our county,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said in a statement Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: House Speaker stands by bill giving Centene a TennCare contract

House Speaker Cameron Sexton reiterated support Thursday for legislation that would steer a TennCare contract to Centene Corp., saying it’s necessary to ensure coverage for thousands of people on a dual enrollment plan. Sexton contends more “openness” is needed because thousands of people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid were dropped from TennCare by companies […] The post Stockard on the Stump: House Speaker stands by bill giving Centene a TennCare contract appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Tickets for 33rd Southern Heritage Classic on sale Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grab them while they’re hot! Tickets for the 33rd Southern Heritage Classic will go on sale this week. The annual game between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University will be on Saturday, September 10 at 6 p;.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, formerly known as the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

840K+
Followers
413K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy