ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Phoenix Suns, win by San Antonio Spurs

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 1 day ago

PHOENIX — A season that started with championship promise for the Los Angeles Lakers ended with the pain of failing to even qualify for the play-in tournament. Tuesday’s 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns — coupled with a 116-97 win by the San Antonio Spurs over the Denver Nuggets — officially...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Jae Crowder
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy