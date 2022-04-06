ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Nationwide Alert System Created for Missing Indigenous Persons

By Johanna Bejarano
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Inslee signed Bill 1725 which creates an endangered missing person advisory. It means there will be a “missing indigenous person alert” in Wash, along with the amber alert and the silver alert. It is the first...

