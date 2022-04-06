Graphics card shipments increased by nearly 30% year over year in 2021

I a computer hardware engineer, and I am going to share some articles which I think is useful on this platform. An intensive process like cryptocurrency mining demands a lot of power and memory. You would need a graphics card that matches the optimum performance level within the cost limits. While searching for graphics cards for cryptocurrency mining, you would need options that run at a high load. You would also require a longer processing time which means the processor has to operate on a continuous level. The faster processing and high-speed requirements demand special specifications or features. While looking for a graphics card, you must consider the specifications like capacity, memory, speed, and overclock ability.

