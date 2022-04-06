ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heika's Take: Adversity strengthens Stars, who beat Islanders 3-2

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS -- The Stars had a tough day of travel Monday. In hopes of easing their way back from a four-game road trip, the team stayed overnight in Seattle after a 4-1 loss on Sunday. But some plane issues caused the scheduled morning flight to be delayed, and some pilot issues...

Olofsson rallies Sabres in 4-2 win over Hurricanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set […]
Recap: Studenic scores first goal with Stars, who defeat Isles 3-2

DALLAS -- Home is where the Stars have had the most success all season, and they proved again their strength at American Airlines Center. In their first three-game homestand in nearly two months, the Stars got off on the right foot with a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders in front of 17,876 on Tuesday.
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman Andrew Peeke

Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke is a 24-year-old from Parkland, Fla., who has become one of the most dependable defensemen on the team. Drafted by the Jackets in 2016 as a second-round pick (34th overall), he spent three seasons at Notre Dame and was the team captain his final year before signing an entry-level contract with Columbus in April 2019. Prior to that, Peeke was named to the USHL All-Rookie team in 2016 and the Hockey East All-Rookie team in 2017.
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

Separated by just one point in the standings, the Kings face off against the Oilers for the last time this regular season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. When: Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Watch: Bally...
Crosby out for Penguins against Rangers with illness

Forward leads team with 72 points; defenseman Marino also sidelined. Sidney Crosby is not playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday because of a non-COVID illness. Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists)...
MTL@NJD: What you need to know

NEWARK - The Canadiens begin their final multi-game road trip of the season with a stop at Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The Habs left for the Garden State on Wednesday after losing to the Senators at the Bell Centre the night before. In that game, Brendan Gallagher marked his return from an eight-game absence by scoring just 2:31 after the opening puck drop, but Montreal would only hold the lead for a shade under 13 minutes in the game. Justin Barron and Cole Caufield each scored an equalizer in the second period in response to goals by Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk, respectively, but Ottawa scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take it by a 6-3 margin.
ROCK-SOLID PERFORMANCE

ANAHEIM - It was a heckuva time to score your first goal of the season. Michael Stone was playing in his seventh game of the season Wednesday night, which just so happened to be his 500th career NHL tilt. With Calgary up 2-1 and the Ducks pressing for the equalizer,...
Beecher Looking Forward to Frozen Four Appearance at TD Garden

BOSTON - Barely a day away from his first-ever NCAA Frozen Four appearance, Bruins prospect John Beecher finally got to see TD Garden for the first time on Tuesday - the same day as his 21st birthday. "This was actually my first time at the Garden, yesterday when we arrived,"...
SAY WHAT: 'HIT IT AS HARD AS I CAN'

The buzz around the rink following a big win over the Ducks. "That was nice. I had - I don't know how many chances to do it. I think I hit every defenceman on their team at least once, so it was nice to hit the net." ON WALKING IN...
GAME DAY - 07.04.22

Mailbag: Kane, Toews future with Blackhawks, Sabres growth

Here is the April 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which of these guys will still be with their current teams when the puck drops next October: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, Mackenzie Blackwood, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Forsberg? -- @jreinitzesq.
Johansen’s 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 47 saves for Nashville. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

In the return match of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) will visit Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third and final meeting of the season series...
Statement from Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner on Doug Wilson

SAN JOSE, CA - Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner today released the following statement:. "I want to personally thank Doug for his 19 seasons as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. Doug and his staff produced remarkable results over a span that very few NHL teams can match, highlighted by our 2016 Stanley Cup run. Doug has been an integral part of this franchise since the team's inception in 1991, and his impact - on and off the ice - will continue to be felt long into the future. Doug, and his wife Kathy, will always have a place as members of the Sharks family."
3 Takeaways: Islanders Late Push Falls Short vs Stars

Pageau and Nelson score for Islanders, who see four-game winning streak snapped in Dallas. The New York Islanders' four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, as the Isles fell 3-2 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. JG Pageau and Brock Nelson scored on a night where offensive chances...
Big challenge awaits Scott Wedgewood, Stars in final meeting with Leafs

DALLAS -- The Stars received their first break in the playoff race Wednesday night when the Vegas Golden Knights lost to Vancouver, 5-1. The defeat broke a five-game winning streak for Vegas and opens the door for the Stars to build a three-point cushion in the battle for a wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Isles Day to Day: Cory Schneider Returned to Bridgeport

Goaltender was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders. Cory Schneider was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday morning. Schneider was an emergency recall on March 29, backing up Semyon Varlamov for three games before playing against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon. Schneider stopped 27 of 30 shots in the win over the Devils in his first NHL game in over two calendar years.
Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes can clinch with win against Sabres

Rangers host Penguins in Metropolitan clash; Kings can pass Oilers in Pacific. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are 23 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
