Waukee, IA

Silvers from Duff, Blevins leads MHS at Waukee

Times-Republican
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKEE — Marshalltown senior Lilly Duff placed second in the discus toss Tuesday at the Waukee Invite and continued her solid form, while junior Micah Blevins added a runner-up finish in the 800-meter run as the Bobcats finished seventh with 24 team points....

www.timesrepublican.com

Times-Republican

West Marshall girls sweep in home golf triangular

STATE CENTER — West Marshall’s Ella Meyer was one rough hole away from a round in the 30s, but she still claimed medalist honors as the Trojans won a triangular meet at home Tuesday at Lincoln Valley Golf Course. Meyer shot a 43 across the par-35 back nine...
STATE CENTER, IA
Times-Republican

SPORTS SHORTS: Waukee youth served in shutout of MHS girls soccer

WAUKEE — The Waukee girls’ soccer team sent Marshalltown to an 0-3 start to the season with a 10-0 setback in Monday’s CIML match. Nine of Waukee’s goals were scored by freshmen or sophomores, including a hat trick for freshman Gentry Williams. Williams had three goals and two assists for the Warriors (2-2).
WAUKEE, IA
Times-Republican

Bobcats handled by 5th-ranked Columbus

WATERLOO — The No. 5-ranked team in Class 1A girls’ soccer did a number on Marshalltown on Tuesday, as Columbus Catholic beat Marshalltown 8-1 and dropped the Bobcats to 0-4 on the season. Columbus led 5-0 at the halftime break in part thanks to an own goal by...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
North Platte Telegraph

NPCC Knights softball splits with Beavers

PRATT, Kan. — The North Platte Community College softball team split a pair of non-conference road games against Pratt Community College on Monday. The Knights got out to a nine-run lead in the fourth inning of the first game and held on for a 15-13 victory over the Beavers.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Norwalk Reflector

St. Paul rallies past Crestview in extra innings

OLIVESBURG — The St. Paul baseball team forced extra innings in the top of the seventh, then pushed a run across in the top of the 10th to win its fifth straight game with Thursday’s 3-2 win over host Crestview. With the win, the Flyers improved to 5-1...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Times-Republican

Franklin Earl Polley, 97

Franklin Earl Polley, 97, of Marshalltown, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at Grandview Heights Rehab & Healthcare in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi – St. Henry Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Entombment will follow at Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum in Marshalltown. Visitation will be before the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time. A memorial video will be shown in the church during this time. If you are unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed on the Anderson Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be directed to Marshall County Conservation Board honoring Frank’s memory.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Austin Ash moving on from Hawks

IOWA CITY — Iowa men’s basketball player Austin Ash has entered the transfer portal and will take advantage of the bonus year of eligibility granted to athletes who were on rosters during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I couldn’t be more grateful for my time at the University of Iowa,”...
IOWA CITY, IA

