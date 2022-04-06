Silvers from Duff, Blevins leads MHS at Waukee

Franklin Earl Polley, 97, of Marshalltown, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at Grandview Heights Rehab & Healthcare in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi – St. Henry Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Entombment will follow at Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum in Marshalltown. Visitation will be before the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time. A memorial video will be shown in the church during this time. If you are unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed on the Anderson Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be directed to Marshall County Conservation Board honoring Frank’s memory.

