Cancer

(pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

By Innovent Biologics
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

Pemazyre®, discovered by Incyte and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan markets, is the first selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, a type of biliary tract cancer, in China, representing a new milestone following its approval in Hong...

www.wfmz.com

Nature.com

Impact of maintenance therapy post autologous stem cell transplantation for multiple myeloma in early and delayed transplant

Based on phase 3 trials, maintenance therapy after autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) has become the standard of care in multiple myeloma (MM). We examined the trends in maintenance therapy in a large group of patients (2530) transplanted at a single institution over two decades. Majority (n"‰="‰1958; 77%) had an ASCT within 12 months of diagnosis (early ASCT). Maintenance was employed in 39% of the patients; 42% among early ASCT and 30.5% among delayed ASCT. Most common maintenance approach was an IMiD (61%), followed by a PI (31%), or a PI"‰+"‰IMiD (4%). Patients with high-risk FISH received PI-based maintenance more frequently. The PFS was superior with maintenance (36 vs. 22 months, p"‰<"‰0.001); 37 vs. 25 months for early ASCT (p"‰<"‰0.001) and 29 vs. 17 months for delayed ASCT (p"‰="‰0.0008). OS from ASCT was higher with maintenance for the whole cohort at 93 vs. 73 months (p"‰<"‰0.001). OS from diagnosis was also better for the whole cohort with maintenance therapy, 112 vs. 93 months (p"‰<"‰0.001). The improvement in PFS and OS was seen in high-risk and standard risk disease. The experience with maintenance therapy post ASCT for myeloma in a non-clinical trial setting confirms the findings from the phase 3 trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

MOXD1 knockdown suppresses the proliferation and tumor growth of glioblastoma cells via ER stress-inducing apoptosis

Oxygenase-catalyzed reduction and activation of oxygen molecules and the incorporation of oxygen atoms into organic molecules are undoubtedly necessary in the process of tumor development, and it is also one of the research hotspots in recent years. MOXD1 belongs to the copper-dependent monooxygenase family. The expression of MOXD1 is one of the characteristics of early tumor development. However, it is not understandable that the biological function and molecular mechanism of MOXD1 in Glioblastoma (GBM). In this study, high MOXD1 expression is strongly associated with poor survival of the patient with GBM. Moreover. MOXD1 knockdown can inhibit cell viability, proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumorigenesis of GBM cells. This is also proven for the first time that MOXD1 can bind to Î²3GnT2 and affect the glycosylation modification of some proteins. In addition, knockdown of MOXD1 induces endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and triggers the ER"“mitochondrial apoptosis pathway. Taken together, these results reveal that MOXD1 is involved in the occurrence and development of GBM, and also provide a new strategy for targeted therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Exosomal HMGA2 protein from EBV-positive NPC cells destroys vascular endothelial barriers and induces endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition to promote metastasis

Increased vascular permeability facilitates metastasis. Cancer-secreted exosomes are emerging mediators of cancer-host crosstalk. Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), identified as the first human tumor-associated virus, plays a crucial role in metastatic tumors, especially in nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). To date, whether and how exosomes from EBV-infected NPC cells affect vascular permeability remains unclear. Here, we show that exosomes from EBV-positive NPC cells, but not exosomes from EBV-negative NPC cells, destroy endothelial cell tight junction (TJ) proteins, which are natural barriers against metastasis, and promote endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT) in endothelial cells. Proteomic analysis revealed that the level of HMGA2 protein was higher in exosomes derived from EBV-positive NPC cells compared with that in exosomes derived from EBV-negative NPC cells. Depletion of HMGA2 in exosomes derived from EBV-positive NPC cells attenuates endothelial cell dysfunction and tumor cell metastasis. In contrast, exosomes from HMGA2 overexpressing EBV-negative NPC cells promoted these processes. Furthermore, we showed that HMGA2 upregulates the expression of Snail, which contributes to TJ proteins reduction and EndMT in endothelial cells. Moreover, the level of HMGA2 in circulating exosomes is significantly higher in NPC patients with metastasis than in those without metastasis and healthy negative controls, and the level of HMGA2 in tumor cells is associated with TJ and EndMT protein expression in endothelial cells. Collectively, our findings suggest exosomal HMGA2 from EBV-positive NPC cells promotes tumor metastasis by targeting multiple endothelial TJ and promoting EndMT, which highlights secreted HMGA2 as a potential therapeutic target and a predictive marker for NPC metastasis.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diagnostic Test#Cholangiocarcinoma#Systemic Therapy#Growth Factor Receptor#Pemazyre#Nct02924376#Nct04256980#Chinese#Irrc#Orr
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lepr mesenchymal cells sense diet to modulate intestinal stem/progenitor cells via Leptin"“Igf1 axis

Diet can impact on gut health and disease by modulating intestinal stem cells (ISCs). However, it is largely unknown if and how the ISC niche responds to diet and influences ISC function. Here, we demonstrate that Lepr+ mesenchymal cells (MCs) surrounding intestinal crypts sense diet change and provide a novel niche signal to maintain ISC and progenitor cell proliferation. The abundance of these MCs increases upon administration of a high-fat diet (HFD) but dramatically decreases upon fasting. Depletion of Lepr+ MCs resulted in fewer intestinal stem/progenitor cells, compromised the architecture of crypt"“villus axis and impaired intestinal regeneration. Furthermore, we showed that IGF1 secreted by Lepr+ MCs is an important effector that promotes proliferation of ISCs and progenitor cells in the intestinal crypt. We conclude that Lepr+ MCs sense diet alterations and, in turn, modulate intestinal stem/progenitor cell function via a stromal IGF1"“epithelial IGF1R axis. These findings reveal that Lepr+ MCs are important mediators linking systemic diet changes to local ISC function and might serve as a novel therapeutic target for gut diseases.
CHINA
Nature.com

Extramedullary disease in multiple myeloma: a systematic literature review

Extramedullary involvement (or extramedullary disease, EMD) represents an aggressive form of multiple myeloma (MM), characterized by the ability of a clone and/or subclone to thrive and grow independent of the bone marrow microenvironment. Several different definitions of EMD have been used in the published literature. We advocate that true EMD is restricted to soft-tissue plasmacytomas that arise due to hematogenous spread and have no contact with bony structures. Typical sites of EMD vary according to the phase of MM. At diagnosis, EMD is typically found in skin and soft tissues; at relapse, typical sites involved include liver, kidneys, lymph nodes, central nervous system (CNS), breast, pleura, and pericardium. The reported incidence of EMD varies considerably, and differences in diagnostic approach between studies are likely to contribute to this variability. In patients with newly diagnosed MM, the reported incidence ranges from 0.5% to 4.8%, while in relapsed/refractory MM the reported incidence is 3.4 to 14%. Available data demonstrate that the prognosis is poor, and considerably worse than for MM without soft-tissue plasmacytomas. Among patients with plasmacytomas, those with EMD have poorer outcomes than those with paraskeletal involvement. CNS involvement is rare, but prognosis is even more dismal than for EMD in other locations, particularly if there is leptomeningeal involvement. Available data on treatment outcomes for EMD are derived almost entirely from retrospective studies. Some agents and combinations have shown a degree of efficacy but, as would be expected, this is less than in MM patients with no extramedullary involvement. The paucity of prospective studies makes it difficult to justify strong recommendations for any treatment approach. Prospective data from patients with clearly defined EMD are important for the optimal evaluation of treatment outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
Nature.com

Transferrin receptor 1 promotes the fibroblast growth factor receptor-mediated oncogenic potential of diffused-type gastric cancer

Diffuse-type gastric cancer (DGC) is a highly invasive subtype of gastric adenocarcinoma that frequently exhibits scattered peritoneal metastasis. Previous studies have shown that the genes of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), such as fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) or Met, are amplified in some DGC cell lines, leading to the constitutive activation of corresponding RTKs. In these cell lines, the survival of cancer cells appears to be dependent on the activation of RTKs. To gain novel insights into the downstream signaling pathways of RTKs specific to DGC, phosphotyrosine-containing proteins associated with activated FGFR2 were purified through two sequential rounds of immunoprecipitation from the lysates of two DGC cell lines. As a result, transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) was identified as the binding partner of FGFR2. Biochemical analysis confirmed that TfR1 protein binds to FGFR2 and is phosphorylated at tyrosine 20 (Tyr20) in an FGFR2 kinase activity-dependent manner. The knockdown of TfR1 and treatment with an inhibitor of FGFR2 caused significant impairment in iron uptake and suppression of cellular proliferation in vitro. Moreover, the suppression of expression levels of TfR1 in the DGC cells significantly reduced their tumorigenicity and potency of peritoneal dissemination. It was indicated that TfR1, when phosphorylated by the binding partner FGFR2 in DGC cells, promotes proliferation and tumorigenicity of these cancer cells. These results suggest that the control of TfR1 function may serve as a therapeutic target in DGC with activated FGFR2.
CANCER
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting lung cancer cells with MUC1 aptamer-functionalized PLA-PEG nanocarriers

MUC1 aptamer-functionalized PLA-PEG nanocarriers at various w/w ratios (polymer to doxorubicin weight ratio) were prepared by a double emulsion method. Physiochemical properties, encapsulation efficiency (EE), loading content (LC) and in vitro release kinetics of DOX were assessed. Furthermore, cytotoxicity and antitumor activity of prepared PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1 were evaluated by MTT assay and flow cytometry against MUC1-overexpressing A-549 cell line. Targeted nanocarriers (PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1) induced higher apoptosis rate (36.3"‰Â±"‰3.44%) for 24Â h in MUC1 positive A-549 cancer cells in compare to non-targeted form (PLA-PEG/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1, 11.37"‰Â±"‰1.65%) and free DOX (4.35"‰Â±"‰0.81%). In other word, the percentage of cell death in A-549 lung cancer cells treated with PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1 is 3.19 and 8.34 fold higher than in non-targeted form and Free DOX treated cancer cells, respectively. Therefore, PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs might be considered a promising drug delivery system for targeted drug delivery towards MUC1-overexpressing tumors cells.
CANCER

