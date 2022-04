(Glenwood) Glenwood won six events, finished runner-up in three others, and piled up 162-points to capture the team title on their track on Monday night. Lewis Central won four events and finished second in four events and scored 113-points, and Atlantic won two events and finished second in four other events and tied for third with Bishop Heelan with 98-points. Harlan, fifth, 83, Red Oak, sixth, 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, seventh, 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, 39, and Creston finished with 32-points.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO