JOHNSTON — The Marshalltown girls’ tennis team faced a daunting challenge in its first match of the season, falling 11-0 to Class 2A No. 6 Johnston in Monday’s opener. The Bobcats won games in all but two matches, but every contest was taken in straight sets by the host Dragons. Marshalltown’s most contested match on the scoreboard was at No. 1 singles, where Regan Smith was ousted by Johnson’s Allie Christensen, 6-1, 6-3.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO