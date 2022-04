U.S. Constitution 9th Amendment: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”. Question: Shouldn't self-determination be a right, even if self-determination isn't enumerated in the U.S. Constitution? Self-determination is a core principle of international law. Self-determination denotes the legal right of people to decide their own destiny in the international order. Self-determination is a core principle of international law, arising from customary international law, but also recognized as a general principle of law, and enshrined in a number of international treaties.

