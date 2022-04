The Westerly Town Council’s efforts to abolish term limits offers the best reasons for keeping term limits. The rationalization offered by the Town Council in support of its plan to abolish term limits is as disingenuous as it is farcical. The rush to schedule the referendum in May to amend the Town Charter is a case in point. If the Town Council’s motives were forthright, they would have scheduled the referendum sometime after the end of June. By scheduling the referendum in May it gives the Town Council members an opportunity to run for re-election in November. After all, thanks to the town’s expensive solicitor and his discovery of the principle of foreseeability, the Town Council members may be able to run for re-election should their referendum pass.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 26 DAYS AGO