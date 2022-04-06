ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings M.S. ’88 and France Córdova ’69 to speak at 2022 commencement ceremonies

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident of the Science Philanthropy Alliance France Córdova ’69 and Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings M.S. ‘88 will speak at this year’s commencement ceremonies on June 11 and June 12, respectively, according to a recent University announcement. This year’s commencement will feature two in-person...

