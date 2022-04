Supervisor Ed Romaine (pictured with “Curby,” the Town’s recycling mascot) has announced that registration for the 14th Annual Great Brookhaven Clean Up is now open. The event, which is co-sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven’s Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management and TEACHERS Federal Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, May 14th at various locations throughout Brookhaven Town. It is part of a national effort by Keep America Beautiful, Inc. that draws over 500,000 volunteers in more than 15,000 communities across America who come together to pick up litter and clean miles of roadway, rivers, lakes, and more. In 2020 the Great Brookhaven Clean Up drew approximately 2,000 residents.

BROOKHAVEN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO