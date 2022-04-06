ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring Harbor, NY

Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum announces inaugural annual golf outing

 3 days ago
The Whaling Museum is hosting its first golf outing fundraiser after not having a fundraiser two years in a row. The Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor has announced that it will have its first golf outing on May 16. Held on the grounds of The Woodside Club, in Syosset, the...

#Golf Course#Long Island#Golfing#History Of Whaling#The Woodside Club#Bbq Lunch#Raffles
