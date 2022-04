Xander Bogaerts appears unlikely to agree to a new contract with the Boston Red Sox, and a new report suggests that his financial demands are the biggest reason why. Bogaerts has the ability to opt out of his contract following the 2022 season, and admitted Thursday that a new deal with Boston appears unlikely. Bogaerts asked to be paid similarly to other top shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor, according to Joon Lee of ESPN. That would put Bogaerts’ annual salary demands between roughly $33 million and $35 million.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO