Sri Lanka president won’t resign despite growing protests

By Associated Press
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A government minister says Sri Lanka’s president will not step down and instead will face the political and economic...

kvia.com

International Business Times

Sri Lanka In Talks With IMF On Economic Crisis, President Says

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he had decided to work with the International Monetary Fund to help solve the country's economic crisis. The Indian Ocean nation's foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the past two years to about $2.31 billion, leaving it struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel.
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Anti-government protests roiled Sri Lanka's capital on Tuesday amid demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory. Tens of thousands of people gathered outside of the president's office in Colombo, led by supporters of the opposition...
ADVOCACY
NBC News

Hundreds protest in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as IMF talks loom

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Opposition leaders led a march of hundreds of protesters through Sri Lanka’s main city of Colombo on Tuesday as anger grows over a worsening economic crisis that has brought fuel shortages and spiraling food prices. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government said it will begin talks...
ADVOCACY
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
FOXBusiness

The Independent

NewsBreak
Sri Lanka
The Guardian

International Business Times

Sri Lanka To Begin Official Talks With IMF Next Month As Protests Grow

Sri Lanka will start official talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday, as the government seeks to stave off the island nation's worst economic crisis in years amid growing protests. "Sri Lanka will begin formal talks with the IMF next month," spokesman...
BUSINESS
AFP

Sri Lanka deploys troops as fuel shortage sparks protests

Sri Lanka ordered troops to petrol stations Tuesday as sporadic protests erupted among the thousands of motorists queueing up daily for scarce fuel. Three elderly people have dropped dead at fuel queues since Saturday, police said, adding that numerous petrol stations saw people camping overnight to wait for diesel and gasoline purchases.
ADVOCACY
KVIA

Sri Lanka opposition rejects proposed unity government

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s largest opposition party has rejected the president’s invitation to form a unity government, as protests continue over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory and deepening mistrust in his leadership. All 26 Cabinet ministers handed in their resignations Sunday night after thousands of people defied a state of emergency and curfew and joined protests denouncing the government. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa then invited all parties in Parliament to join his Cabinet to settle the crisis. But the largest opposition group, the United People’s Force, immediately rejected the proposal, saying the president should resign. The decision is likely to result in continued uncertainty and protests, which were held throughout the country on Monday.
WORLD

