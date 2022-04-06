Lil Nas X responds to conservative TV anchor’s criticism of ‘public lewdness’ at the Grammys

Lil Nas X has responded to conservative TV anchor Greg Kelly’s comments about his 2022 Grammy performance.

On Monday (4 April), the Greg Kelly Reports Newsmax host posted a tweet about Lil Nas X’s Grammy performance.

Attaching a photo of the rapper wearing a sequenced crop top, Kelly wrote: “Lil Nas has a big problem (and so does America). Knock yourself out, Nas. You’re a little fool with zero talent!!!!”

The Montero rapper responded to the TV anchor’s tweet a day later, writing: “Damn Greg all I did was wear a crop top this time.”

Kelly was quick to respond, saying that it wasn’t Lil Nas X’s shirt that upset him.

He wrote: “It’s not the shirt Nas. It was the public lewdness. You know there are laws about that in certain ‘jurisdictions’. But then again you were in Vegas so who the hell knows. Bottom line: sing and dance but no public self-groping. Decency!”

The 22-year-old rapper then closed the discussion and responded back to Kelly with an apology: “Apologies. Have a great night.”

The TV anchor acknowledged the rapper’s apology and wrote: “I didn’t like the performance. That shouldn’t have been on prime-time television. But, I can’t deny you have real talent. And it’s not nice to call anyone a fool! You called me out in a ‘good-natured’ way. np. Good luck, continued success, just tone it down a notch next year!”

Lil Nas X performed a medley of his song “Industry Baby” with rapper Jack Harlow at the Grammys.