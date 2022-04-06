Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion case

The Grammy-winning “WAP” and “Savage” musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist’s Texas upbringing and career highlights will be explored in a docuseries from Time Studios and Roc Nation. The project, which doesn't yet have a network or streaming home, "will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to highlight the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenom to pop culture sensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series will explore her path to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive professionally." Nneka Onuorah, director of Netflix's The G Word and Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will helm the docuseries. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

