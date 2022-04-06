ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion case

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly jailed Tuesday after a judge said he had violated a protective order in a felony assault case in which he is charged with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. Lanez, 29, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was...

