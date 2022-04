I’m sitting in my local Turkish restaurant after a long Monday at work. I’ve just been to a gruelling gym class with the only one of my friends who willingly goes to something called "cardio killer". I’m waiting for a halloumi salad box, which I’ll take home to the apartment where I live alone before eating at my dining table alone and having a bath (also on my own because there isn’t anyone to burst through the door and interrupt my once precious alone time these days).

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 17 DAYS AGO