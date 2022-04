My Dress-Up Darling has brought its debut anime season to an end, and the staff behind the series has shared some fun new art to celebrate the season finale! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series had its fair share of fans leading into the anime's debut, but now it's an entirely different story. Making its premiere along some major heavy hitters in the Winter 2022 anime schedule, My Dress-Up Darling managed to make some major waves among fans despite all of that competition. Offering a different kind of romantic comedy, the debut season of the series has now come to an end.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO