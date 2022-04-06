ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix man chases catalytic converter thief, crime wave continues

By Zach Crenshaw
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHyiU_0f0iNh7h00

The crime wave of catalytic converter thefts is continuing across the Valley.

A Phoenix man needs to weld his converter back onto his car after his vehicle was targeted. He has the important car part though, because he tailed the alleged thief for miles.

Sunday night Bryan Rodriguez noticed something was off when he was pulling into his apartment.

"This car was halfway out of the parking spot I was ready to pull into," said Rodriguez.

His mind immediately flashed to weeks earlier when a sensor surrounding his catalytic converter was sliced.

"That right there raised a suspicion because I had already recognized that black Mitsubishi SUV," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez jumped under his car and saw his precious converter had been chopped off.

"I got in my driver's seat and said, 'Hey, I'm about to go look for the car,'" he said.

It didn't take long before they caught up with the suspected thieves.

"We made a right and we met them at the light," said Rodriguez. "I rolled the window down and I said, 'Hey, you guys have my converter.' And that's when they started to drive off."

For roughly half an hour Bryan and his partner tailed the thieves.

"We ended up getting on the freeway and I got on the phone with police," he said. "My adrenaline was through the roof."

The Phoenix police chopper even got overhead, and the dispatchers told Rodriguez and his partner to pull off at a gas station and wait.

"A police officer met us there about 10 minutes later, and then they were like, 'We need to identify the vehicle we pulled over,'" he recalled.

Not long after, an officer was handing Bryan back his converter and the accused thief was cuffed.

"It was a lot of luck," said Rodriguez.

Most victims never catch the crooks, let alone recover the converter. They are forced to pay thousands, many times out of pocket, for a new converter. The problem is not subsiding either.

In 2019, Phoenix PD took 72 reports of stolen catalytic converters. The number ballooned to 715 in 2020.

Then in 2021, it exploded to 4,714 reported thefts.

"The value of those [converters] has skyrocketed recently," said Sgt. Andy Williams, a spokesperson for Phoenix PD.

In 2022, Phoenix PD tells ABC15 they are on pace again for more than 4,100 thefts.

Criminals also know that if they are not caught in the act it is hard for police to hold them accountable.

"With it being an unserialized part, with there being legitimate reasons why a business would have tons of these converters on hand, [and] the fact that these thieves can commit this crime in about a minute or two, in the dead of night -- it's just difficult all the way around," said Sgt. Williams.

Phoenix police say they appreciate good witnesses, but they want people to always prioritize safety.

"It's probably not a great idea to go approach a [converter thief] since they're already likely armed with a weapon, like a saw," said Sgt. Williams.

Something is being done legislatively, to try and help police departments with enforcement.

The Arizona House already approved and is sending HB2652 to the State Senate. The bill, proposed by Rep. Diego Espinoza, would essentially make it illegal for people to possess a used converter unless they are an authorized buyer or seller. It would also add reporting requirements and add stricter civil penalties.

Comments / 2

Related
WCIA

Police arrest man in connection to catalytic converter theft

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man is accused of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and stolen essential vehicle parts. In the week of March 14, Charleston Police spoke with several suspects of stolen catalytic converters who identified Trevor Tran as a person who helped valuate and purchase their suspected stolen essential vehicle parts. On […]
CHARLESTON, IL
AZFamily

Phoenix police release photo, video of murder suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who murdered another man in west Phoenix, and they put out a video of him, hoping to get some tips. The video released Monday shows the suspect at a QuikTrip holding a drink while on the phone. He’s wearing a white tank top that says “Hustler” in maroon writing over a black t-shirt and black pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

3 arrested after drive-by shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three people were arrested, and seven guns were taken after a drive-by shooting in west Phoenix Tuesday night. DPS detectives got word of a drive-by shooting near 101st Avenue and Mariposa Street, just south of Camelback Road, around 7...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Williams
Person
Bryan Rodriguez
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Closes After 32 Years

The popular restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It’s the end of an era here in metro Phoenix. A legendary restaurant, which called the city home for more than three decades, has closed its doors for good. And while there are now similar options opening up throughout the Valley, longtime patrons will need to look elsewhere to enjoy wings, beers, and bright orange hot pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Catalytic Converters#Police#Mitsubishi Suv
AZFamily

Man accused of touching, exposing himself on Southwest flight from Seattle to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in trouble with the law after investigators said he touched himself and exposed himself to the woman sitting next to him on a flight to Phoenix. On Saturday, shortly after takeoff from Seattle onboard Southwest Flight 3814, Antonio Sherrodd McGarity pulled down his pants, exposed himself and touched himself, federal agents said. He touched himself four different times during the flight, the FBI said. When he fell asleep, the woman sitting next to him, who saw it all, got up and told the flight crew about what happened, according to federal documents.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAR.com

18-year-old woman dead after shootout at Phoenix park

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy